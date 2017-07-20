LETTER: Has the world gone mad?

I live in Spain and have just received a letter from Enterprise car hire informing me that they have charged me £35 admin fee for a parking fee picked up at Montague car park in Worthing on June 3.

I checked on the internet only to have my suspicions confirmed that it was a number plate recognition car park. By definition of how these work, it is impossible to remove your car without paying for the parking which the machine calculates for you. Hard to understand how you could pick up a parking fine, isn’t it?

The internet pointed me to your publication where I see your readers have been experiencing similar problems.

I have changed address since this incident occurred and now have to rely on the Spanish postal system (I use the phrase loosely) to forward the fine to me.

Meanwhile, through no fault of Enterprise, I find myself out of pocket to the tune of £35 to send me a letter about a fine I don’t think I can possibly owe.

Not for the first time, I am left wondering if the world has gone mad.

Sue Aked

Malaga, Spain

