LETTER: Help to stop homelesness

In some parts of the country, massive hikes in rent mean people are having to find an extra £50 a week to keep a roof over their head.

Furthermore, the government’s refusing to match the increased costs by raising housing benefit. The watchdog report said they couldn’t understand why the government “persisted with this approach in the face of such a visibly growing problem.”

The report has made it clear that the government’s to blame for rising homelessness and that they can’t go on like this any longer. It’s raised the alarm, therefore, it’s going to need a huge show of public outrage to convince Philip Hammond to do more to stop ordinary people being driven to homelessness.

Gavin Muggeridge

Millfield

Sompting