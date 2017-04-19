LETTER: In agreement over studio

I visited the Connaught Studio, Worthing, on Tuesday, April 4, and I agree entirely with Peter Saggs’ comments about the changes (Opinion, April 6).

I am a Friend of Worthing Theatres, but I do not remember receiving any request for input, or comments on the changes before they were carried out.

The studio layout now is very claustrophobic, and in my opinion dangerous.

I sat in an aisle seat in the front row of the balcony, and looking around I was perturbed to find the only access to and from the balcony was via the one staircase to the seats.

At the other end of each row the seats are right up against metal railings. Anyone not in an aisle seat would be trapped in the event of an emergency. From the balcony there is only the one fairly steep staircase down to the next flight of stairs, and then this next flight goes only to a small landing, before the final flight to the ground floor.

I could not see any evacuation instructions – if there are any they are not prominently displayed.

I would like to know if this new layout has been signed off by the fire service, and if so, how they justified passing the changes.

Sadly I will not be visiting the studio again, and I am sure there will be quite a few who feel the same way.

Sandra Kelly

Cissbury Gardens

Worthing

---

