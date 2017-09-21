LETTER: In response to earlier letter

In response to the letter from the Rev Williams published in your paper on August 31, ‘Dunkirk – what they didn’t say’, the point is made that a violent storm was followed by a calm, as being an event in a generation, which is dubious, as this happens all the time.

For example, the channel was stormy yesterday, and today, it is quite calm.

With reference to the Hand of God, I guess the 50 to 80-million casualties arising from the Second World War wondered where it was, for them.

Patrick Hamilton

Milton Road

Worthing