LETTER: Keep pavements free of cars

I am in an electric wheelchair and spend half my life going into the road because someone has been very inconsiderate and parked on the pavement.

These are supposed to be for pedestrians of all types.

Fine these people, get a £30 fine for the first offence and if they persist in breaking the rules increase it to £60. This could be funded by the council employing more wardens thus leaving the pavements free for pedestrians.

Jean Corcoran

St Botolphs Road, Worthing

