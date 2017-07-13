LETTER: Location is confirmed...

With reference to Dr Ashton Emery’s letter to you, asking if anyone knew the location of the photograph that was published in the Herald & Gazette on June 29, I can confirm to you that it is without a shadow of doubt Pier Road, Littlehampton, looking south to north and the River Arun on the left.

The building in the top left-hand corner is (or should I say ‘was’) the Britannia public house. This view is still in existence today, although the background has been transformed by the redevelopment of the area.

I hope this will help Dr Emery with his bucket list!

MR B.E. Reynolds

Surrey Street

Worthing

• Editor’s note: As well as the letters received answering Dr Emery’s query, scores of people commented on the Herald & Gazette’s Facebook pages and others emailed direct. Dr Emery also sent a further thank you letter.

