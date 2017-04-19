LETTER: Looking back at old pictures

I love your paper seeing how places looked in the old days.

I have seen Shoreham and Lancing, which were very beautiful. Is there any chance that there could be any pictures of how Wenceling Cottages used to look?

It would be lovely if you could find some as I love living here but to see how it looked in the old days would be lovely.

Mrs J. Brand

Brighton Road

Lancing

