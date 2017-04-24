LETTER: Lost and found: a big thank-you

As I experience chronic pain I use a three-legged stick seat to support my walking and to sit on in queues, etc.

I needed to get my receipts out of my purse to return some clothes in the Worthing M&S store, so sat on said seat, putting my items on a nearby ledge by the ornaments on display. I gathered the purchases to be returned and my handbag, with the necessary receipts in my hand, but at the returns counter couldn’t find my purse to get the bank card out – an inward sick and panicky feeling.

Kind support from M&S staff, who looked where I might have left the purse – no sign there.

However, within ten minutes of this, another staff member brought the ‘lost’ purse to the area.

I would like to thank the kind, honest person who handed my purse in so very much. I praise God for the goodness and promptness of these actions. I hadn’t even left the store! A true blessing.

If that person knew the difficulty I experience shopping, and that the person I should be caring for at present is trying to care for me, they would understand how full of gratitude I am.

Thank you also to each M&S member of staff for your kindness and support at a time such as this.

Jennifer Green

Grand Avenue

Lancing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.