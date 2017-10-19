LETTER: My faith has been restored

Whilst crossing The Street in Rustington today, I managed to trip over a very uneven piece of road and fell over.

Immediately a cyclist stopped, having managed to alert the car behind him.

He was so kind, checking if I was okay and helping me to a seat, not leaving until he was sure I was all right.

Meanwhile, Mel, a member of staff at the Tesco Express in Rustington, who was working on the tills and saw me fall, came over and administered first aid to my cuts and again was very caring.

It has restored my faith in the kindness of strangers and I cannot thank them both enough.

Sandy McAdams

Central Avenue

Rustington