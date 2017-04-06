LETTER: Old slabs would have been better

Regarding the paving at Montague Place, Worthing, the first time I saw these bricks, when they were still being laid, I thought how poorly made they looked.

I certainly wouldn’t want them on my property and can’t understand why the council accepted such inferior workmanship. Good old-fashioned slabs would look better than that.

The phrase ‘half baked’ comes to mind – and I’m not just talking about the bricks.

Elizabeth Sheppardson

Palatine Road

Goring

