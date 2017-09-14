LETTER: Proposals ‘total waste of money’

I have studied the A27 proposals and find them to be a total waste of money, with little or no resolve in dealing with the issue.

It is necessary to look at the fundamental problem which is the bulk of through traffic has to manoeuvre around five local traffic junctions.

To me and to others I have spoken to the only practicable solution is to build a two-way single carriageway over each intersection on the two outer lanes east and west designated for through traffic only and for traffic wishing to pass each junction avoiding local traffic. The left hand lane east and west would carry the local traffic all the existing intersection need not be touched. An added advantage would be that Hillbarn has a natural valley the two way bridge could be built across the valley.

The cost of all these structures would be beyond the existing budget but year-on-year the junctions which cause the most delay – i.e., the Lyons Farm area – could be done first and as funding becomes available the next priority junction could be implemented.

This proposal will in the long term have lasting results and take off the pressure of building a bypass across an area of outstanding natural beauty and a large part of the South Downs National park.

An added advantage is that this proposal would keep traffic moving and reduce emissions at every junction.

No scheme is ideal but this to me is an option that merits serious consideration.

Lionel Parsons

Pratton Avenue ,Lancing

