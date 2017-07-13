LETTER: Relief as plans turned down

I feel compelled to put into writing how relieved I felt that the good councillors saw fit to throw out the plans for a café and farm shop just just south of The Moorings and The Street in North Lancing.

If these awful plans had been allowed to go ahead then I feel the un-neighbourly impact this would have had would have been undeniably awful for all of us who reside close to this groundman’s shed, that Steve Gardner had hoped to convert in to a cofee and farm shop.

The Street itself, with its lack of pavements and parking already at saturation point, is a non-starter for a large business venture of this size.

As Manor ward councillor Carson Albury said, no-one is against a small café or kiosk in the park, but these plans are anything but small.

The fact that one of the many objectors is respected East Worthing & Shoreham MP Tim Loughton speaks volumes to me that these plans are not wanted for valid reasons and, thankfully, the councillors at the Adur district planning committee could also see the many valid reasons for not allowing these plans to go ahead.

I just hope Mr Gardner does too, and then finally common sense would truly have prevailed in the end.

C. Wigham

The Moorings

North Lancing

