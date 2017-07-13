LETTER: Revamp was a ‘bad decision’

I refer to the article ‘Car Park to get £14k art revamp’ (Herald, June 29).

Having seen the ‘artwork’, I have to say that, if it is only to be on the Marine Parade elevation, it will only draw attention to the drab condition of the rest of the building.

The money would have been better spent bringing the car park interior, including lifts and staircases, etc., up to Secure by Design standards rather than ‘tarting’ up the face of a building that has tended to fade unnoticed into the background.

Whilst I am generally in favour of schemes to improve the image of Worthing and attract more visitors, I think this was a bad decision.

Anthony Spender

Marine Crescent

Goring

