LETTER: Schools funding a real concern

I am writing in regard to your opinion column in the Worthing Herald.

The education unions have opposed cuts to school funding whether carried out by Labour or Conservatives.

The education unions have opposed academies whether proposed by Labour or Conservatives. I don’t think Henry Smith has any grounds for his accusation of political bias. The teachers’ unions are not affiliated to any political party. Their function is to support education.

Would Mr Smith care to tell us which law has been broken and by whom?

The meeting organised before the election by the National Union of Teachers to bring together teachers and parents and discuss school funding in Crawley even invited Smith to come and defend his party’s policies.

He declined.

He claims that funding for schools has increased.

The funding per pupil has stagnated and government plans will mean substantial cuts in all of our schools.

This is a legitimate matter of concern for all teachers, pupils and parents and in a democracy they have every right to voice that concern. People in all parties have supported ‘Save Our Schools’.

Derek McMillan

Pond Lane

Durrington

