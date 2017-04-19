LETTER: Silver lining to hard Brexit?

A silver lining to a hard Brexit? Young people have become more engaged and interested in politics and why not – the future belongs to them.

It’s amazing that Steve Richards and Ian Birrell, both respected journalists, have taken the bull by the horns and organised a Politics Festival – ‘Glastonbury with politics’.

All colours of the spectrum are to be represented so whether you are for, against or pragmatic about our current situation, there is sure to be something to inspire you.

Whichever path is chosen for us by the Government of the day, we will have to adjust to survive financially, socially and emotionally.

Names such as Michael Gove, Nick Clegg, Nicky Morgan, Owen Jones, Polly Toynbee, Kirsty Laing,

Robert Peston and many others are lined up for a weekend of political theatre, so why not join in?

Rallies are useful machines for venting feelings but information is real power and influence. The Festival takes place at King’s Place, London, from June 23 to 25.

The full programme is online, visit kingsplace.co.uk/top or phone 0207 520 1490.

Hazel Thorpe

High Street

Tarring

