LETTER: Solution good for everyone

A country that works for who? Well ‘everyone’ apparently – so says Theresa May, our new Conservative Prime Minister.

Unfortunately that philosophy does not seem to have filtered down to local Conservatives. I was shocked to read Noel Atkins, West Sussex County Council candidate for Durrington and Salvington, proclaiming a victory for the Conservatives in his campaign leaflet delivered to residents.

The victory in question is the controversial Durrington Hill traffic calming scheme which divided a community back in 2015.

He claims the scheme was delayed after ‘other political parties’ opposed the scheme. In reality, the local UKIP councillor chose to support the many residents who called for a solution that benefitted everyone (sound familiar?) and not just the residents of Durrington Hill.

The same leaflet suggests that Durrington Hill is still the priority – councillor Atkins wants to have it repaved.

Sadly none of the traffic problems that still plague other roads in Durrington and Salvington get a mention.

This so-called Conservative victory did nothing for the vast majority of people who live in Durrington and Salvington and councillor Atkins’ words do nothing to suggest the future would be any different.

Where is this brave new Conservatism that works for everyone? Not in Worthing, it seems.

And yes, I did ‘get in touch’ as the leaflet suggests, but I never got a reply!

Christopher Austin

Exmoor Drive

Worthing

