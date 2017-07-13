LETTER: ‘Sompting was good to me’

I read the Nostalgia article about Sompting Old (Herald & Gazette, June 29) with great, great interest.

Sompting was a great place to me over many, many years.

Yes, I was born in Hermitage Cottages in 1927. As you look at the picture it was the one with the cover over the front door.

It did have gas cooking and light, a pump at the bottom of the garden for all water, the toilet up the back yard – bucket, ‘non-flush’.

My grandparents later moved to a bungalow with all the best requirements. Bless ’em.

Phil Langham

Sea Lane

Rustington

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.