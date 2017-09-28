LETTER: Spider webs are a stunning sight

Always a lot of enthusiasm for the onset of stunning autumn colours starting to show at the moment.

But let’s not forget something that can be equally as stunning and seen in all our gardens at this time of year. Every day I’m confronted by some magnificent cobwebs spanning between shrubs, trees, doorways and window reveals.

Some of the patterns created are really magical and especially so when seen in the glint of sunlight or covered in early morning dew.

There is a downside though, those cobwebs not noticed until covered in a sticky mess while you have destroyed a poor spiders well designed and constructed home!

Raymond Pattinson

Church Close

Lancing