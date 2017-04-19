LETTER: Stagger the school holidays?

Glad that the result of the High Court supports the importance of continuity in school education and that parents who flout the system should be penalised unless exceptional circumstances are first approved by the school/education authority in question.

Someone pointed out that travel firms should be ‘encouraged’ not to so severely hike up the prices of holidays during official school holiday periods! Good point!

Perhaps staggering the school holidays across the country could help.

People who choose to live and be freely educated in Britain should respect and abide by the rules: when in Rome... etc.

There are people living in underprivileged countries who would give anything to have the opportunity to be properly educated.

Don’t very often get on my high horse, but I do feel quite strongly about this – if people just come and go as they please, the result could be chaotic and catastrophic both for teachers and the other children.

Marilyn Hurdwell

Old Mead Road

Littlehampton

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.