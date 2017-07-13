LETTER: Thanks for all the help

Many thanks for publishing my letter and photograph regarding my family’s day at the seaside in 1937.

As of 6.30am Monday morning, I had received 33 emails from readers with several of them sending photographs and maps proving that we were progressing south along Arun Parade, Pier Road, Littlehampton.

I have written a brief note to all correspondents.

Your readers are to be congratulated on their interest and enthusiasm in helping me identify an 80-year-old photograph.

Thanks very much for giving me the opportunity to learn where we were. Another mystery solved!

All good wishes for the ongoing success of the Worthing and Littlehampton newspapers.

Dr Ashton Emery

Randburg

South Africa

