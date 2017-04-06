LETTER: Thanks for balance

I am writing to say how much I appreciate Peter Bottomley’s editorial on Martin McGuinness.

As a daughter of an Irish immigrant, I have lived through the troubles, often worrying that my father would be unfairly stigmatised because of his accent.

Britain and Ireland have come through all of those times to such a healthy resolution (fingers crossed it continues given the perils now of Brexit) and that has meant a huge amount to many Irish people in this country.

I really appreciate Sir Peter’s attempt to be balanced in acknowledging the violence and hurt and harm, at the same time as recognising that Martin McGuinness was, in the end, a force for good.

Helena Hargaden

Heatherstone Road

Worthing

