LETTER: Thanks to a lovely lady

I would like to thank a very kind lady at Angmering railway station.

On October 10 the trains were all cancelled and I needed to be at Southlands Hospital for an operation.

She left and them came back and took me in her car all the way over to Shoreham. She has made me realise there are still good, kind people in this world.

I’m sorry I didn’t get her name or address, as I would have liked to get her some flowers.

So a big thank-you again to this lovely lady.

Lynne Buckwell

Ambersham Crescent

East Preston