LETTER: Thanks to all who helped

I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to several kind people who helped my husband Michael when he had a fall in Station Road, Rustington on Friday, October 13.

Two men and two women came to his aid, providing comfort, contacting me and phoning 999, and, miraculously, two first responders also appeared – we shall be eternally grateful to them all and, indeed, to the four professional medics who ensured his safe delivery to hospital where he is receiving excellent treatment.

Pauline Ridges

Preston Paddock

Rustington