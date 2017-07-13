LETTER: Time to change voting system?

Democracy is defined as government by all the people.

UK election expenses are controlled by legislation and given voluntarily to a party.

We now have two parties joining a pact in which the government uses monies raised by taxation to obtain support from a party of similar mind.

If they had used their own money and they are the richest party it would be questionable enough but it was public money.

Time, surely, to change first-past-the-post to proportional representation and give all the people a say. For example, the last election result would have been Tories 170, Labour 160, Lib Dems 40, Green 11, SDP 20, etc. – a democratic result and a stable government!

MR A.D. Freeman

St Lawrence Aveune

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.