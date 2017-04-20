LETTER: Tip charges suspended

About time. And could the old opening times be restored?

The new opening times in summer from 10am until 7pm, and with the site closed Thursday/Friday, resulted in a 42 per cent – yes, 42 per cent – reduction in opening times with the resultant massive queues and an increase in fly tipping.

It would be interesting for the Herald to follow up with the council and ask under the Freedom of Information Act the cost of clearing up fly tipped rubbish compared to keeping the tip operating under the old system.

Additionally, installation of a webcam showing the queue would help reduce queuing times and cut pollution.

Jim Brown

Henty Road

Worthing

---

