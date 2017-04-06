LETTER: Tip closure is causing issues

The change in opening times at Worthing tip has caused queues on Saturdays and Sundays back to the traffic lights, which is in excess of half a mile.

It also has caused a snowball effect by which when you actually gain access most of the containers are full due to a two-day backlog.

I think the governing body should seriously consider reopening on Thursday and Friday to avoid this thoroughly frustrating situation.

Mr R.M. Snow

Malvern Close

East Worthing

