LETTER: Warm welcome awaits visitors

This week, Durrington Market celebrates its 40th year. It began as Durrington WI Market.

At that time, WIs were being persuaded to open a market in their area.

There were markets opened in this county from Southwick to Chichester and beyond, with Midhurst out on a limb. Most markets were only open once a week, but Chichester functioned on several days from their tiny shop in the Arcade.

All was going smoothly until the WI’s lawyers said that we were in breach of their charters by using the WI to make money for its producers. All the WI markets in the country, therefore, had to close.

So, what happened to all those people who loved cooking, grew plants and vegetables, or produced handicrafts?

They certainly did not fade away – WI Markets became Country Markets.

That is what happened in Durrington and many other places in England.

So, we are in the St. Symphorian’s church hall, opposite the park in Durrington every Thursday morning from 9.30am until 11am. We should love to see some new faces, so do come and see us, enjoy a cup of tea or coffee.

You will receive a warm welcome. We have cakes and savouries, jam and local honey, and eggs, plants and handicrafts.

Sheila O’Neill

Market Manager

Longlands Spinney

Worthing

