LETTER: What do we think? ‘No!’

You ask what do we think. Last year, the council fought for a house along the seafront that had been painted pink to be repainted as it was an eyesore – and won.

This was true, it was an eyesore and is no longer pink.

So we now replace one eyesore with another – we have a car park that is worthy of being demolished spray-painted with pink and other colours!

Worthing/Right Now? No!

Jules Shaddock

Moorfoot Road

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.