LETTER: What happened to ‘Mr Walls’?

The other evening I was sitting relaxing and I suddenly thought of a lovely ice cream man who used to stop outside our house.

He was such a very nice, kind-faced man with fair hair and a beard, a very nice smiley face. I spoke to my daughter, who has got children of her own now, and we wondered what ever became of him? Does anyone know? I think it was about 1979 onwards that he came .

My daughter had very fond memories of him. All we know is it was a Walls ice cream van. Can anyone enlighten me as to what became of him? I would be interested to know.

Rosemary Barker

Guidford Road

Rustington

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.