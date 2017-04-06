LETTER: What happened to the studio?

What has happened to the Connaught Studio?

I could not believe my eyes when I went along to see a film recently.

It has been made smaller, and has far less seating.

A friend of mine tried to book a film but all seats had gone as there are fewer seats.

Why has the council allowed this once beautiful Edwardian studio to be cut about? The colour scheme is dark and dreary and people with mobility problems having to climb stairs to get to the raised seating area. It is very dangerous and one could easily slip.

Were the general public not consulted about these changes, as local people pay towards these theatres out of local tax?

This studio, I think, has been ruined. I would be interested to hear what other readers think.

Peter Saggs

Brendon Road

Worthing

