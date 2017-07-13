LETTER: What is going on with boat?

Why is it that Littlehampton Harbour Board allows a wreck of a boat to be berthed right in view of the thousands of visitors to Littlehampton, who visit the lovely promenade?

It does not do the already struggling image of Littlehampton a great favour. The Harbour Board should move it asap or have it torpedoed!

Jeff Dobbelaar

The Gilberts

Rustington

