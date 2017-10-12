LETTER: What we need is entertainment

In response to the recent views on the redevelopment of Teville Gate, surely no more coffee shops, Worthing is cluttered with coffee shops, what with the redevelopment of the so called Montague Centre with coffee shops, Warwick Street is virtually all coffee shops, the seafront has restaurants and coffee shops, now the council wish to add to this tally with more at Teville Gate.

Surely Worthing needs an entertainments centre, many residents of Worthing go to Chichester Gate, where you can enjoy a film, have a meal, or go bowling, why oh why can’t Teville Gate be like that, have a multiplex cinema, move the bowling alley to Teville Gate, build the flats where the bowling alley is now, it seems Worthing council so desperately need.

My wife and I visited Chichester Gate recently, a 20-minute drive to see a film have a meal, and enjoy the ambience of the place, what a pleasure, free and easy to park. How would Worthing fare if Marks & Spencer or Boots decided to pull out, what is left? Charity shops, cheap shops, estate agents, and of course the favourite coffee shops. Come on, Worthing council, think positively. I am sure like my self other residents would relish a good entertainment centre in Worthing.

Alan Osborne

Copthorne Hill, Worthing