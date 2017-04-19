LETTER: Where does equipment go?

When my mother was discharged from hospital by ambulance she was covered with a thin blue hospital blanket.

I tried to give this back to the ambulance staff but they did not want to take it.

I am therefore wondering how many hospital blankets, gowns, crutches, etc., are still out in the community which could be returned to the hospital.

Perhaps your newspaper could highlight this matter, or even start a campaign for the return of all hospital equipment.

Mrs. R. Simpson

Reigate Road

Worthing

