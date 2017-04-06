LETTER: Where will horses be kept?

Further to your report regarding building in Findon, as stated by the South Downs National Park Authority, Findon has an equestrian and horse racing heritage.

So why sanction building on horse paddocks when there are plenty of other suitable places in Findon which are not used for grazing horses? If the paddocks are built on where will the horse owners keep their horses?

Mr. & Mrs. C.T. Kendrick

Stable Lane

Findon

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.