LETTER: ‘Why no signs to our church?’

Where is St Mary’s Church, East Preston?

We have signs pointing to the bowls club, to the tennis club, but nothing to our church!

We have applied at least twice for a sign. On one occasion the speaker for our service was late because she couldn’t find us.

Please can we have a sign to show people the way to our church?

Mo Vincent

Mendip Close

East Preston

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.