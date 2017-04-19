LETTER: Wonderful entertainment

I would like to congratulate West Sussex Music for the wonderful evening of entertainment on Tuesday, April 4, which they presented at the Assembly Hall, Worthing.

The performance of each group was really outstanding and each school that took part should feel very proud of their children – and I would like to praise them all!

I would love to have named them all but I know it would take up too much space in your paper.

I do hope it won’t be too long before we have a repeat performance.

June Sayers

Downview Road

Worthing

---

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.