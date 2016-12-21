Marlipins Museum issues a big thank-you

On behalf of the Friends of Marlipins Museum, I would like to seriously thank all the wonderful boys and girls, ladies and gents, families and children who joined us in the Marlipins Museum for the Late Night festivities and Christmas Fayre and gave us the best fund-raising events ever.

Your generosity has helped us to raise £1,606. It was a fantastic result and above all the wonderful social media messages from so many have hopefully shown not only what a wonderful place our local museum is, with great facilities, but it is run by a bunch of lively people, some of whom may be old in age but are young at heart.

We do have a website – Friends of Marlipins Museum – and we have a display case in Middle Street so watch out for forthcoming events after Christmas.

We will be putting on talks during the Winter months, and we open for coffee – the best and cheapest in town – every Friday from 10.30am to midday.

I can announce also that Shoreham’s Wellington Wailers are returning to the Marlipins Museum in concert on Friday, February 17th. You will need to book.

We also do have a splendid facility room that can be hired.

SOS! If you can spare a three hour stint morning or afternoon, Tuesday to Saturday, from May 1st to October 31st, we are in dire need of custodians to meet, greet and look after visitors to the museum and if interested indulge in a bit of research.

If you would like to know more, email me on elizabeth.mckinney@ntlworld.com or telephone 01273 462233.

Liza McKinney

Hon Secretary

Friends of Marlipins Museum

