Meals on wheels is a real lifeline

I wanted to remind readers about the fantastic meals on wheels service available in West Sussex.

If people know someone who could benefit from the service – or if they themselves could benefit – they might find the service a real lifeline.

Eating at least one hot nutritious meal a day is very important for our health and wellbeing, particularly now we are in winter.

Some people, due to illness, frailty or a disability, may find it difficult or impossible to shop, cook or heat a frozen meal. The home-delivered meals service may be the answer.

The meals on wheels service in West Sussex is run on behalf of the county council by Apetito, operating from a kitchen in Climping, and meals are delivered at lunchtimes up to seven days a week – including Christmas Day.

There is a full range of meals to choose from and they are of the highest standard, are great value for money and are appetising and nutritious.

A tea time service is also available; a light snack delivered with your lunch, to eat later in the day.

The service provides friendly social contact and is helpful to check people are well.

To find out more about meals on wheels or to refer someone for the service call 01903 718893 or email westsussex.office@apetito.co.uk.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all your readers a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Peter Catchpole

West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Adult

Social Care and Health

