Medical centre would surely benefit Morrisons?

I have just read, with dismay, the article about Morrison’s not wanting a medical facility on their land, preferring instead to have housing.

The lack of GPs in Littlehampton following the closure of the Arun Medical Group surgery has put a real strain on the other surgeries in the area, resulting in even longer waits to see a doctor.

This latest development with the Morrison’s site will only prolong the problems.

Surely a medical centre on their doorstep would be beneficial to the store with people popping in to shop while they were there.

I sincerely hope that when Morrison’s apply for planning permission for housing, the Arun Planning Department refuse it.

Maggie Ledger

Amberley Close

Littlehampton

