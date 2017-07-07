Memories of Pink Floyd?

I am researching a book about psychedelic rockers Pink Floyd, famed for their 1979 hit Another Brick In The Wall and their fabulous stage effects, including the inflatable pig Algie who once slipped his moorings at Battersea Power Station and flew off across London.

Before selling out arenas around the world, Pink Floyd started out playing smaller venues, including performances in Worthing at the Assembly Hall in March and September, 1967. I’m interested in capturing people’s memories of these gigs for posterity and, hopefully, in the process telling the band’s story in a slightly different way via first-hand accounts of these earliest shows.

I’d love to hear from anyone who saw them in their early career and I can be reached at isawpinkfloyd@gmail.com

Richard Houghton

1 Totnes Road

Manchester

M21 8XF

