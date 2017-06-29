Motohomes spoil the fun

As I understand it, Worthing Council are putting a lot of effort into making Worthing a ‘place of fun’

It is not much fun for the residents on Marine Parade when the sun shines because, while there are fabulous sea views, many times these views are gone, because owners of Motorhomes rock up, and bed down on the seafront.

Perfect location for them, with no apparent consideration to residents, quite oblivious to the horror at having to look out and view the side of a motorhome.

They take residents privacy away, by being able to look into their windows, while maintaining theirs, by pulling down all their blinds, leaving residents with no idea if they are ‘in’ or ‘out’ or gone away for the day or even longer!

If the owners happen to have a disability badge, well, that gives them the belief that they are immune to all the normal regular parking restrictions and they park up for days.

If the council want to encourage visitors, they have to start being more imaginative about parking arrangements.

Look at the motorhomes permanently parked up along the end of Marine Parade. It is a disgrace. Why not consider using an area of unused land, such as that, at the end of Marine Parade and using it for motorhome only parking with perhaps the offer of a free bus pass to get them into the town?

We most certainly need parking restriction notices for cars, the bays should be drawn in car sizes, not left so that lorries and motorhomes can easily park up and certainly we need no overnight parking for motorhomes along the seafront.

This issue will only get worse as we draw into full summer mode because Worthing seafront is so accessible.

Motorhome and lorry owners need to be informed where they can and cannot park and we should encourage them to visit, but the council really should try to keep the seafront clear so that we can all start saying Worthing is a place of sun and fun

Elaine Healey

Marine Parade

Worthing

