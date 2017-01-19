Nimby approach won’t solve problem

I would like to add to the discussion on this difficult topic by reminding us all that the A27 passes through quite a large section of the small conurbation that is Worthing ie through Broadwater, through the approach to Findon Valley and Findon and through Salvington.

We must also recognise that the A27 in Worthing is one of the main access routes for other local people between Sompting on the east and Ferring on the west.

This means the update for the A27 is needed, not just for long distance travellers going east to west or vice-versa, but for ourselves moving around the northern edge of the town to shop, visit the doctors, to walk the dog or just socialise.

That is why the northern route using the Long Furlong and Steyning route would not help our own local problem. People must remember that the Highways Authority have stated that they have no jurisdiction over the roads of the ‘northern route’. That it seems makes the northern route impossible for the Highways Authority to consider, as well as the cost of upgrading those roads.

I would encourage everyone living near the A27 like myself not to take a NIMBY approach since the problem is ours as well as others.

I have submitted a proposal in writing with a map to Major Tom Wye at the Town Hall as suggested in the October 2016 public meeting for an ‘enhanced on-line’ solution. I trust Major Wye will share it with our two excellent MPs Tim Loughton and Peter Bottomley. If they think the plan has ‘legs’ I hope they will ask the Highways Authority to make a cost analysis.

Finally, I would like the Highways Authority when considering a road junction with the A27 from the proposed Monks Farm new housing development in Lancing to use the idea of a bridge like the one built a few years ago on the A24 north of Findon. This allows traffic from the crematorium, Windlesham school and North Farm to cross the very fast A24 very safely.

Rob Ferguson

Hillbarn Lane

Broadwater

