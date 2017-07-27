One of our teachers chosen

Have your say

How exciting that one of our local teachers, Tamara Pearson, has been chosen to attend the ‘Teachers’ Institute’ in the Houses of Parliament, but I’m not sure that Tim Loughton is correct in ‘claiming’ her as a teacher from his constituency?

Geraldine Blake

Grafton Road

Worthing

