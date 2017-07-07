Outstanding care and compassion

I wanted to email you today about the wonderful nursing care my dad received from when he was admitted via A&E on Sunday night, whilst he was on the emergency ward and, finally, Eartham Ward, where he sadly died on Wednesday afternoon.

The care and compassion shown by every person who came into contact with, not only my dad, but every member of his extended family who were allowed time to say their goodbyes, was outstanding and, as a family, we are extremely grateful that the fundamental role of the medical/ nursing profession- care, compassion, empathy- are all to be found in Worthing Hospital.

I have emailed the CEO of the hospital but wanted my message to go further than the hospital.

Lynn Palmer

Blenheim Close

Rustington

