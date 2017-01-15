Paramedics who attended to me were superb

I would just like to express my sincere thanks and gratitude to the two wonderful paramedics (Angela and Paul) who gave me much needed assistance at 3.30am on Christmas eve following an Addison’s attack.

They arrived within 15 minutes of my daughter’s 999 call and were so kind and attentive

We hear so many negative things about our NHS, but there are also many positive things.

God bless them all and a happy and healthy new year to everyone.

Mrs Mitchell

Meadway

Rustington

