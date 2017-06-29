Please use the car park

I would just like to say that I don’t know how people can get away with parking in St Mary’s church pathways.

I came up church street on Monday with my partner to find a car parked in the pathway blocking our way.

I think this is irresponsible. We had to walk on the grass to get by any person on a mobility scooter or a blind person wouldn’t get past.

This is happening too often. It’s a church not a car park.

Whether they work in the church or whatever they parked there for, they should do as everyone else does and use the car parks It’s only five minutes away.

Tony Burt

Sompting Court

St Giles Close

Shoreham

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.