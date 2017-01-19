PO closure disappointment

There will be deeply felt disappointment and frustration across the Adur district that our main Post Offices are to be closed.

They have played an important role in maintaining a sense of community and social cohesion in Shoreham and Lancing.

At a national level, we have had a succession of governments, involving all three major parties, that have made policy decisions which result in a decline in local democracy and a loss of community facilities.

It is as though the people who make these decisions have no interest at all in how they impact on the lives of ordinary people living in small towns like ours.

Michael Chandler

River Close

Shoreham

