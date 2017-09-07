Remember to vote on October 5

Following the resignation of the UKIP Adur District Councillor for Mash Barn Ward, the Labour Party has decided to initiate a by-election without further delay.

There are serious matters concerning the residents of this area. There are not only the proposals to make major changes to the A27 but also the recently published plans to build 600 homes and a large retail store at New Monks Farm.

We think it is important to have an energetic and knowledgeable councillor in place now to seek and represent the views of the local people. Things are happening fast.

We urge all residents to consider the information issued by the candidates. Then, most importantly, they must vote on Election Day October 5.

Cllr Les Alden

Labour Party Election Agent

Kings Walk

Shoreham

