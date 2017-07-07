The Past and Present Association has arranged a Reunion Lunch on Saturday, July 15.

This is for both former pupils of the Brighton, Hove and Sussex Grammar School and former students of BHASVIC. Lunch will be at 12.15 for 1pm in the College Hall, Dyke Road, Hove, and the cost is £30 per person. To book, please contact christopherbennett@btconnect.com or call 01273 739728.

Bruce Rawlings

Cleveland Road

Worthing

