Schemes fall outside Angmering’s neighbourhood plan

I am most disappointed to read that Arun District Council’s Development Control Committee have given planning approval to two applications that are outside Angmering’s Neighbourhood Plan.

Many hundreds of hours were spent by many villagers in setting up this plan which was then accepted and ‘made’ by Arun District Council. To go against this Neighbourhood Plan sets a very dangerous precedent and I hope that Angmering Parish Council appeal to the highest level to get these decisions overturned, however much money it might cost.

Yapton Parish Council found themselves in a similar situation not long ago and successfully won their appeal. The Secretary of State said that Neighbourhood Plans do hold weight, especially when the District Council, such as Arun, do not have a valid Local Plan, as it was rejected as not being good enough!

Why did Arun District Council spend money on seeking advice from Legal Counsel so as to persuade Councillors to approve these decisions when a precedent had already been set in Yapton?

Why won’t Arun District Council make public the advice they received from these legal advisors, which was not made available to councillors prior to the vote on the first of these planning applications? It appears that the Development Committee railroaded this through and seem hell bent on concreting over the whole of Angmering. Why?

We have three District Councillors who were elected to represent the Village of Angmering. What are they going to do to stop this desecration of our village. What has our MP, Nick Herbert, got to say about this? Not a lot so far!

Karl Roberts, the Director of Planning at Arun District Council, said on Southern TV, a few years ago, that developments, such as the ones down Roundstone Lane, ‘bring benefits to the village’. What are these benefits and when are we likely to see them, or will we have to wait until the whole village is concreted over?

Colin Trott

1 Ferndale Walk

Angmering

